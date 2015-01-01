SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Fardoulis J, Depreytere X, Guthrie J. J. Conv. Weapons Destr. 2022; 25(3): e13.

(Copyright © 2022, James Madison University, Center for International Stabilization and Recovery)

In this article, we follow on from our previous work published in The Journal of Conventional Weapons Destruction that proved how buried thirty-year-old legacy anti-personnel and anti-tank landmines could be located using thermal infrared (TIR) sensors in the Sahara Desert, northern Chad.1 This time, the emphasis is on proving how the location of buried submunitions from cluster munition strikes in the desert of southern Iraq can be identified using TIR sensors.
