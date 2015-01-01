CONTACT US: Contact info
Alpers P. J. Conv. Weapons Destr. 2021; 25(2): e11.
(Copyright © 2021, James Madison University, Center for International Stabilization and Recovery)
Abstract
Recent developments in computerized record-keeping for state-owned arms, ammunition, and explosives now offer simple, affordable solutions in the lowest-capacity environments. A global partnership between Mines Advisory Group (MAG) and the developers of ArmsTracker soft-ware promises to break a twenty-year logjam that, until now, has denied comprehensive, affordable weapon and ammunition record-keeping systems to states in greatest need.
