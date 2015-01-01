|
Citation
|
King C. J. Conv. Weapons Destr. 2021; 25(1): e7.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2021, James Madison University, Center for International Stabilization and Recovery)
|
DOI
|
unavailable
|
PMID
|
unavailable
|
Abstract
|
Throughout the eleven-year mine clearance program in the Falkland Islands, the exploitation (disassembly, detailed analysis, and testing) of live mines was a regular feature. In addition to assessing the condition of the mines in order to optimize the safety and efficiency of the clearance process, there was intense interest in the subject of long-term residual risk.
Language: en