Abstract

Throughout the eleven-year mine clearance program in the Falkland Islands, the exploitation (disassembly, detailed analysis, and testing) of live mines was a regular feature. In addition to assessing the condition of the mines in order to optimize the safety and efficiency of the clearance process, there was intense interest in the subject of long-term residual risk.



The rigorous demining program was highly successful, and the Falkland Islands have now been declared clear. However, a mine recently washed up on the shore near the Capital, Stanley, and it's possible that others will do so over the next few years. It is also clear that findings from exploitation work in the Falkland Islands can make a significant contribution to the understanding of residual risk in other mine-affected regions.

Language: en