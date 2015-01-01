SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

We compile citations and summaries of about 400 new articles every week.
RSS Feed

HELP: Tutorials | FAQ
CONTACT US: Contact info

Search Results

Journal Article

Citation

Robinson J, Baade C. J. Conv. Weapons Destr. 2021; 25(1): e24.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2021, James Madison University, Center for International Stabilization and Recovery)

DOI

unavailable

PMID

unavailable

Abstract

Since 2011, there has been widespread use of explosive weapons--including conventional weapons, improvised explosive devices (IEDs), and landmines--by all sides in the Syrian conflict.1 As is known from other contexts, a proportion of these either fail to detonate, becoming unexploded ordnance (UXO), or are abandoned by combatants to become abandoned explosive ordnance (AXO).2 Long after conflicts have ended, these explosive remnants of war (ERW) endure as multi-generational threats to a community's population and future development.3


Language: en
NEW SEARCH


All SafetyLit records are available for automatic download to Zotero & Mendeley
Print