Abstract

Since 2011, there has been widespread use of explosive weapons--including conventional weapons, improvised explosive devices (IEDs), and landmines--by all sides in the Syrian conflict.1 As is known from other contexts, a proportion of these either fail to detonate, becoming unexploded ordnance (UXO), or are abandoned by combatants to become abandoned explosive ordnance (AXO).2 Long after conflicts have ended, these explosive remnants of war (ERW) endure as multi-generational threats to a community's population and future development.3

