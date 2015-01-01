|
Mennis J, McKeon TP, Stahler GJ. Addict. Behav. 2022; 138: e107552.
36413909
OBJECTIVE: Understanding how recreational cannabis legalization may impact cannabis use disorder (CUD) among adolescents and young adults is key to developing an appropriate public health response. This research investigates whether associations among adolescent and young adult perception of risk of harm from cannabis use, prevalence of past-month cannabis use, and rate of CUD treatment admissions changed following recreational cannabis legalization in the US, 2008-2019.
Cannabis; Cannabis use disorder; Difference-in-differences; Legalization; Moderation