Abstract

OBJECTIVES: In 2014, Canada implemented end-demand sex work legislation that criminalises clients and third parties (eg, managers, security personnel, etc) involved in sex work. The focus of this analysis is to explore how the criminalisation of clients shapes the occupational health and safety of sex workers.



DESIGN: As part of a longstanding community-based study (An Evaluation of Sex Workers' Health Access), this analysis draws on 47 in-depth qualitative interviews with indoor sex workers and third parties. Informed by an intersectional lens and guided by a structural determinants of health framework, this work seeks to characterise the impact of client criminalisation in shaping the occupational health and safety of indoor sex workers. SETTING: Indoor sex work venues (eg, massage parlour, in-call, brothel, etc) operating in Metro Vancouver, Canada. PARTICIPANTS: 47 predominately racialised sex workers and third parties working in indoor environments between 2017 and 2018.



RESULTS: While participants highlighted that the majority of their client interactions were positive, their narratives emphasised how end-demand criminalisation impeded their occupational safety. The criminalisation of clients was linked to reduced ability to negotiate the terms of sexual transactions, including type of service, price and sexual health. Client preference for cash payments to maintain anonymity led to increased risk of robbery and assault due to knowledge of high cash flow in sex work venues and a reluctance to seek police protection. Workers also noted that client fear of being prosecuted or 'outed' by police enhanced feelings of shame, which was linked to increased aggression by clients.



CONCLUSION: Policies and laws that criminalise clients are incompatible with efforts to uphold the occupational health and safety and human rights of sex workers. The decriminalisation of sex work is urgently needed in order to support the well-being and human rights of all those involved in the Canadian sex industry.

