Abstract

BACKGROUND: Injuries are common in mixed martial arts (MMA) competitions. However, the risk factors for facial injury have not been delineated.



OBJECTIVE: Identify the facial injuries and associated risk factors of professional MMA fights.



METHODS: The Nevada State Athletic Commission medical injury reports from all professional Ultimate Fighting Championship bouts from 2010 to 2020 was reviewed. Fighter characteristics, details of the competition, and injuries sustained were collected. Binary logistic regressions determined significant predictors of facial injury.



RESULTS: A total of 1462 fighters were included. Most participants were male (91.0%) with mean age of 29.5 ± 4.1 years. Most fights took place between 135 and 185 lbs., lasted ≥3 rounds (59.4%), and resulted in judges' decision (50.5%) or knockout (31.2%). The facial injury rate was 15.8%, which were predominantly lacerations (12.0%) and fractures (3.6%). Multivariate regression revealed being male (p = 0.026), heavier weight (p = 0.028), more rounds fought (p = 0.019), losing (p < 0.001), and nonsubmission outcome (p = 0.017) predicted facial injury.



CONCLUSION: Facial injuries are common in MMA fighting. The risks should be iterated to participants in this sport.

Language: en