Abstract

BACKGROUND: Driving cessation is difficult for persons living with cognitive decline (PLWCD) and their caregivers (CG). Physicians are often required to notify authorities of driving risks, and typically base decisions on paper-based cognitive assessments and on-road tests. This study examines experiences surrounding cessation and CG's views regarding simulators in the process.



METHODS: Semi-structured virtual interviews were conducted with CGs of PLWCD from an academic memory clinic. Experiences around cessation were explored first, followed by discussions regarding the simulator. Framework analysis was applied to transcribed interviews.



RESULTS: Six females and two males, three children and five spouses participated. PLWCD viewed driving cessation negatively, often had difficulty understanding why, and believed cessation was temporary. CGs experienced relief and/or shock. Cessation negatively impacted the relationships between the PLWCD and both the physician and CG. Isolation, coping challenges and loss of independence were experienced by the PLWCD. The lives of caregivers were adversely affected, especially regarding driving burden and worsening mental health. CGs were generally supportive of simulators. Positives included: measurement of driving skills, method of testing, and providing an understanding regarding the driving suspension. Potential drawbacks included difficulty using the machine, testing anxiety and stress induced by a crash. Caregivers were concerned about: PLWCD's disappointment of failure, requesting to retest, and reluctance to accept the decision.



CONCLUSION: PLWCD and caregivers had negative experiences related to the driving cessation. Generally, caregivers viewed implementing driving simulators positively, in a context of a practice session and support for PLWCD's potential reactions to the decision.

