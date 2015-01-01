Abstract

Injuries in children and youth from non-powdered firearms are a significant public health concern in Canada and other high-income countries. Injury burden, healthcare utilization and costs related to non-powdered firearm use in Ontarians under 25 years of age were analyzed using ICES data. They demonstrate the need for effective policy interventions and awareness campaigns to improve the safety of these popular "toys."



Background



In May 2022, Toronto police fatally shot a man after receiving reports of a person carrying a rifle in an area of several schools; a pellet gun was later found on the scene (Brown 2022). Separate similar incidents involving non-powdered firearms have left several youth injured and one young person killed (Ngabo 2022). These high-profile shootings and police encounters have captured the attention of both policy makers and citizens but reflect only the tip of the iceberg in terms of total injury burden associated with non-powdered firearms.



Falling outside of the Firearms Act (1995), these devices are often marketed as and considered by many to be "toys." They are widely accessible and can be purchased online, in person at major retailers or through private sale, and there is no oversight or requirement for formal training prior to use. Importantly, they are often used by children and youth (without adult supervision), whose developing brains and impulse control put them at an increased risk of injury (Sawyer et al. 2018).



What Are Non-Powdered Firearms?



Non-powdered firearms, also known as "air guns," or "airsofts" (referring to the weapon's mechanism) or "BBs" or "pellet guns" (referring to the weapon's bullets), fire projectiles through the force of air pressure, carbon dioxide or spring action. Because most fire at less than 152.4 metres/second - and with muzzle energy less than 5.7 joules - they are not considered "firearms" under Canada's Firearms Act (1995) and as defined by the Criminal Code (1985). While slower and less forceful than traditional firearms, many of these devices do discharge with speed and force great enough to penetrate skin or a human eye (Kennedy et al. 2006; McKenzie et al. 1995).



Non-powdered firearm injuries in Ontario



In Ontario, from 2003 to 2018, there were 2,416 hospital encounters with young people under the age of 25, related to non-powdered firearm injuries, accounting for half of all firearm injuries in the province (48.6%; 3.9/100,000 population).



Most injuries were unintentional, but a significant number were related to assault or were self-inflicted (Figure 1). Young people living in low-income neighbourhoods were at the highest risk of experiencing firearm injuries across all weapon types and intents (Saunders et al. 2021). One in every six non-powdered firearm injuries occurred in children 12 years of age and younger...

