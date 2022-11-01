Abstract

OBJECTIVES: Sports etiology is one of the most common causes of maxillofacial injuries. This work aimed to provide an up-to-date review of sports-related maxillofacial injuries.



METHODS: An updated review was conducted on Pubmed and Google Scholar. No publication year and language restrictions were applied. Two different search strategies were performed, the first addressed which sports, generally associated with maxillofacial injuries, and the second search was conducted to determine the frequency of maxillofacial injuries associated with each sport individually.



RESULTS: The first search returned 26 articles distributed across different sports, from different countries, and with varied age distribution. The second search displayed 85 articles on individual sports group. Papers were rated and categorized according by the sport associated to the reported injury. A useful sports risk scale for maxillofacial injuries has been developed. Peculiar themes from all participating sports were evaluated. The use of protective equipment and other preventive measures were highlighted.



CONCLUSIONS: Some sports with ball and cycling can be considered riskier sports for maxillofacial injuries. Athlete education and the mandatory use of mouthguards, helmets, and eye protection, among other things, are crucial to prevent these injuries. Tailor-made mouthguards and protective masks, which are becoming cheaper, are in vogue. The Sports-related Maxillofacial Injuries Risk scale can be useful for athletes, athletic coaches, and maxillofacial surgeons.

Language: en