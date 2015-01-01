|
Citation
|
Makleff S, Varshney K, Krishna RN, Romero L, Fisher J. Methods Protoc. 2022; 5(6): e88.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2022, MDPI: Multidisciplinary Digital Publications Institute)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
36412810
|
Abstract
|
INTRODUCTION: Exposure to natural hazards such as fire, drought, floods, and earthquakes can have negative impacts on physical and mental health and wellbeing. The social and structural factors contributing to individual and community vulnerability also influence responses to disaster and the resulting consequences on health and wellbeing. Experiencing disasters like bushfires amplifies the impacts of inequality, magnifying existing disparities and contributing to additional psychological burdens of grief, trauma and adaptive challenge. There is a need to understand how vulnerability can influence responses to disaster, and to identify factors that develop and foster resilience in the context of increasing disasters and vulnerability.
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
mental health; resilience; vulnerability; disaster; bushfires; drought; natural hazard; wildfires