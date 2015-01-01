Abstract

This study implemented and evaluated a community-based fall prevention program based on goal attainment theory that targeted older adults with osteoarthritis. The program included education, exercise, and one-on-one counseling during which the participant and the provider set individual fall prevention goals. This study used a nonequivalent control group pre-/posttest design. Participants were older adults in senior centers with lower extremity osteoarthritis. A fall prevention program in the experimental group included group (70 minutes, once/week; education and exercise) and individual counseling (10 minutes, twice/week; emotional support and goal setting). Data analysis was conducted using SPSS/WIN 22.0 with the χ2 test, Fisher's exact test, independent t test, and Mann-Whitney U test. The experimental group experienced significantly fewer falls, less stiffness, less difficulty performing activity; more muscular strength, walking ability, and balance; as well as less fear of falling and higher falls efficacy in comparison with the control group. However, pain did not improve in either of the two groups. Fall prevention programs need to include the active involvement of carers in ensuring environmental changes to reduce fall risks. In addition, health professionals who care for community patients with osteoarthritis could strengthen interactions and exchanges to prevent falls and actively modify home hazards.

