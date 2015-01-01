|
Citation
|
Larruskain J, Lekue JA, Martin-Garetxana I, Barrio I, McCall A, Gil SM. Sci. Med. Footb. 2022; 6(4): 405-414.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2022, Informa - Taylor and Francis Group)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
36412177
|
Abstract
|
BACKGROUND: The aim was to investigate the association of injuries with male football [soccer] player continuity, progression and chances of reaching the First team in an elite academy.
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
Humans; Male; development; Soccer; *Football; *Soccer/injuries; *Ankle Injuries; *Anterior Cruciate Ligament Injuries/epidemiology; *Athletic Injuries/epidemiology; *Hamstring Muscles/injuries; success; young