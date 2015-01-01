Abstract

Growing evidence supports an association between self-harm and aggression, and the two behaviors frequently co-occur. The co-occurrence of self-harm and aggression is termed as dual harm. Existing evidence reveals that rather than a simple co-occurrence of self-harm and aggression, dual-harm may be an independent behavior different from a sole harm behavior. Identification of characteristics and influencing factors for dual harm may help develop effective prevention strategies for the affected population. A review of the literature yields a high incidence of dual harm among the clinical and forensic populations. Individuals with dual harm engage in an earlier, more frequent, and a wider range of harmful behaviors, with the increased use of lethal methods. Common factors that affect dual harm include childhood adversities, emotional dysregulation, personality traits, mental disorders, and biological factors. A comprehensive theory to explain dual harm is still not available. Currently, two main theories for explaining mechanism of dual harm are the two-stage model of countervailing forces and the cognitive-emotional model. An in-depth exploration of characteristics, influencing factors, and theories for dual harm is of great importance for the prevention of dual harm.

Language: zh