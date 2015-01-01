|
Citation
Waldis L, Herzberg PY, Herold J, Nothhelfer K, Krebs J, Troche S. Aggressive Behav. 2022; ePub(ePub): ePub.
Copyright
(Copyright © 2022, International Society for Research on Aggression, Publisher John Wiley and Sons)
DOI
PMID
36417501
Abstract
The present study investigated whether the core constructs of Malamuth's confluence model (i.e., hostility against individuals of the same sex and sexual orientation [HASSO], impersonal sexuality [IS], and high dominance/low nurturance [HDLN]) could predict sexual aggressive behavior (SA) of gay men against other gay men and of lesbian women against other lesbian women. For both gay men (N = 226) and lesbian women (N = 190) regression analysis showed that IS, HDLN, and especially HASSO proved to be important predictors for sexual aggression. The confluence of all three risk factors in terms of a three-way interaction added to the prediction of SA in lesbian women but not in gay men. Overall, the three predictors explained 30% of the variance in SA among men and 62% of the variance in SA among women.
Language: en
Keywords
regression analysis; Malamuth confluence model; sexual aggressive behavior; sexual minorities