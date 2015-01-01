|
Hill RM, Hussain Z, Vieyra B, Gallagher A. Arch. Suicide Res. 2022; ePub(ePub): ePub.
36415164
OBJECTIVE: Ethical concerns frequently arise in suicide prevention research regarding participant safety and confidentiality. Despite a substantial literature on managing and navigating ethical concerns in suicide research, little attention has been paid to the reporting of ethical procedures. Furthermore, standard procedures for reporting ethical risk management procedures have not been developed.
Suicide; research ethics; risk management