Abstract

Background Unintentional injuries and poisoning among children are prevalent and severe causes of hospitalization and impairment. The number of accidental injuries among children increases every year, leading to a huge burden on communities and health institutions.



METHODS This study is a retrospective analytical cross-sectional study. Charts from January 2014 to December 2018 were reviewed to estimate the epidemiological distribution and types of unintentional injuries among children aged 14 years or younger, including newborns, who were admitted to King Abdulaziz Medical City (KAMC), Jeddah, Saudi Arabia.



RESULTS In this study, 353 children were included. Patients were those admitted to King Abdulaziz Medical City (KAMC), Jeddah, due to unintentional injuries and whose age varies from birth to 14 years. Most of the injured children were males (60.1%), but interestingly more female patients suffered from fracture injuries than males. The most common injury was found to be falling (38.5%), followed by road traffic accidents (RTA) (26.1%). The frequency of different types of injuries varied among different age groups. Infants' injuries were mainly falling (50%), while RTA was the most common injury among adolescents (94.7%). Moreover, the head and neck area was the most affected site contributing 39.1% of all sites. Outcomes of the accidental injuries were assessed as full recovery, disability, or death.



CONCLUSION This study showed the proportion of unintentional injuries among children from birth to 14 years old in KAMC, Jeddah, Saudi Arabia. Overall, the most prevalent type of injury found in our study was falling. Moreover, injuries were more common among male patients. We concluded that most injuries could be avoided if parents or children's guardians practiced protective strategies mainly by ensuring a safe and clear environment for the children.

Language: en