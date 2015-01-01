|
Citation
|
Pelicic D, Ristić B, Radojević N, Djonovic N, Radević S. Iran. J. Public Health 2022; 51(10): 2289-2297.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2022, Tehran University of Medical Sciences)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
36415791
|
PMCID
|
Abstract
|
BACKGROUND: Effective care of any trauma is a priority in all health care systems. If a patient gets adequate treatment within "golden hour" from the injury the prognosis is better, but not as the only factor. The objective was focused on the influence of time and spacial distance of the hospital from the accident as determinant factors of survival, all in the aim Public Health System of Montenegro reorganisation for better accessibility for traumatized persons from 2011-2020.
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
Injuries; Traffic accidents; Emergency; Golden hour; Health care system; Trauma center