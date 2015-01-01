Abstract

RATIONALE: South Africa has a high traumatic injury burden resulting in a significant number of persons suffering from traumatic brain injury (TBI). TBI is a time-sensitive condition requiring a responsive and organized health system to minimize morbidity and mortality. This study outlined the barriers to accessing TBI care in a South African township.



METHODS: This was a multimethod study. A facility survey was carried out on health facilities offering trauma care in Khayelitsha township, Cape Town, South Africa. Perceived barriers to accessing TBI care were explored using qualitative interviews and focus group discussions. The four-delay framework that describes delays in four phases was used: seeking, reaching, receiving, and remaining in care. We purposively recruited individuals with a history of TBI (n = 6) and 15 healthcare professionals working with persons with TBI (seven individuals representing each of the five facilities, the heads of neurosurgery and emergency medical services and eight additional healthcare providers who participated in the focus group discussions). Quantitative data were analysed descriptively while qualitative data were analysed thematically, following inductive and deductive approaches.



FINDINGS: Five healthcare facilities (three community health centres, one district hospital and one tertiary hospital) were surveyed. We conducted 13 individual interviews (six with persons with TBI history, seven with healthcare providers from each of the five facilities, neurosurgery department and emergency medical service heads and two focus group discussions involving eight additional healthcare providers. Participants mentioned that alcohol abuse and high neighbourhood crime could lead to delays in seeking and reaching care. The most significant barriers reported were related to receiving definitive care, mostly due to a lack of diagnostic imaging at community health centres and the district hospital, delays in interfacility transfers due to ambulance delays and human and infrastructural limitations. A barrier to remaining in care was the lack of clear communication between persons with TBI and health facilities regarding follow-up care.



CONCLUSION: Our study revealed that various individual-level, community and health system factors impacted TBI care. Efforts to improve TBI care and reduce injury-related morbidity and mortality must put in place more community-level security measures, institute alcohol regulatory policies, improve access to diagnostics and invest in hospital infrastructures.

Language: en