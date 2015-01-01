|
Aliberti M, Jenkins L, Monk M. J. Interpers. Violence 2022; ePub(ePub): ePub.
36416484
The purpose of the current study was to examine the association between personal characteristics and the steps of the bystander intervention model (i.e., notice, interpret as emergency, accept responsibility, know how to intervene, and act) applied to cyberbullying. Examining bystander intervention as discrete steps instead of the single act has advantages for training individuals to intervene when they observe these acts of interpersonal violence. The five-step bystander intervention model has been applied to examine bystander intervention in traditional bullying, sexual assault, and drinking behavior, but not cyberbullying. In this study, we examine how specific personal characteristics (social support, social-emotional wellness, cognitive empathy, and affective empathy) are related to each step of the model. Data on students' perceptions of these characteristics and their engagement in the five-step model were collected from 872 sixth-grade through twelfth-grade students ages 11 to 18 in the southeastern area of the United States. Using multi-group path analysis, associations between the characteristics and steps were examined for boys and girls separately.
social support; cyberbullying; affective empathy; bystander intervention; cognitive empathy; cyberbystanders; social-emotional wellness