Storey VA, Fletcher R. J. Sch. Health 2022; ePub(ePub): ePub.
(Copyright © 2022, American School Health Association, Publisher John Wiley and Sons)
36415117
Abstract
BACKGROUND: It is estimated that approximately 90% of children in foster care have experienced a traumatic event, with nearly half reporting exposure to 4 or more types of traumatic events. Educators must remain alert to indicators suggesting a history of trauma and understand the difficulties foster youth may face regulating their emotions and behavior while in school.
Language: en
trauma; policy; school; foster youth; practice