Abstract

BACKGROUND: To understand padel tennis injuries occurrence in Liguria, Italy. Paddle is a well know racquet sport, similar to tennis. padel tennis has been widely adopted in Liguria only in the last 4 years, however sport practice was largely reduced by the worldwide spread of the severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2 (SARS-CoV-2).



METHODS: A questionnaire (N.=19 questions) was sent to all members of the Italian Federation of Tennis involved in official tournaments of padel tennis. We collected data on the number of injuries, the most frequent injuries, their distribution, type, location, the moment at which these occurred, and the diagnostic modality used to make the diagnosis.



RESULTS: A total of 800 Italian padel tennis players took part in the survey (mean age: 49±22 years). In total, 85 injuries were registered in 2020/2021 up to 1/6/2021. The majority of lesion was located on the lower limb N.=49/85 with the knee N.=16/49 highly affected. Then, the majority of lesion of the upper limb were localized al the elbow N.=22/36, the majority epicondylitis.



CONCLUSIONS: Padel tennis injuries resulted more common in the lower limb and the elbow was the most affected area at the upper limb.

