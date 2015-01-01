Abstract

During 2020, death rates for drug overdose causes were higher in urban areas than in rural areas for those aged 15-24 years (17.2 compared with 13.3), 45-64 years (43.4 compared with 33.5), and ≥65 years (10.0 compared with 6.2). Among adults aged 25-44, drug overdose death rates were not significantly different between urban and rural areas (50.3 compared with 51.6). Drug overdose death rates were lower for adults aged ≥65 years compared with other age groups in both urban and rural areas.



Source: National Center for Health Statistics, National Vital Statistics System, Mortality Data, 2020 (https://www.cdc.gov/nchs/nvss/deaths.htm); CDC Wonder online database. https://wonder.cdc.gov/ucd-icd10.html



* Deaths per 100,000 population; 95% CIs indicated by error bars. Drug overdose deaths were identified using the International Classification of Diseases, Tenth Revision underlying cause-of-death codes X40-X44 (unintentional), X60-X64 (suicide), X85 (homicide), or Y10-Y14 (undetermined intent).



† Urban-rural status is based on county of residence using the National Center for Health Statistics Urban-Rural Classification Scheme for Counties. https://www.cdc.gov/nchs/data/series/sr_02/sr02_166.pdf

Language: en