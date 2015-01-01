|
Kramarow EA, Tejada-Vera B. MMWR Morb. Mortal. Wkly. Rep. 2022; 71(47): e1503.
36417307
During 2020, death rates for drug overdose causes were higher in urban areas than in rural areas for those aged 15-24 years (17.2 compared with 13.3), 45-64 years (43.4 compared with 33.5), and ≥65 years (10.0 compared with 6.2). Among adults aged 25-44, drug overdose death rates were not significantly different between urban and rural areas (50.3 compared with 51.6). Drug overdose death rates were lower for adults aged ≥65 years compared with other age groups in both urban and rural areas.
