Abstract

INTRODUCTION: As a result of local military conflicts that have become more frequent over the past decades, the number of military personnel subjected to combat stress has sharply increased. More than 50% of them suffer from combat posttraumatic stress disorder. The most common comorbidity in this category of patients is a traumatic brain injury. Due to the undesirability of the long-term use of pharmacological agents, for rehabilitation, preference should be given to physiotherapeutic procedures. OBJECTS AND METHODS: We examined 50 patients with post-traumatic stress disorder in combination with a closed craniocerebral injury. Group 1-25 patients received standard complex treatment at the sanatoriumresort rehabilitation stage (diet therapy, climatotherapy, balneotherapy, exercise therapy, psychotherapy). Group 2-25 patients, in addition to the standard complex treatment, received a course of high-tone therapy.



RESULTS: Complex rehabilitation of patients with the use of high-tone therapy contributes to a significant decrease in astheno-neurotic (p < 0.05) and asthenic depressive (p < 0.01) syndromes and has a psycho-relaxing effect on anxiety syndrome (p < 0.01). There was also a decrease in the severity of pyramidal symptoms and regression of the vestibulo-atactic syndrome (p < 0.05). The course application of hightone therapy was accompanied by a significant restoration of the elastotonic properties of the vascular wall and an improvement in cerebral perfusion (p < 0.05). Positive dynamics of electrophysiological indicators were noted: a decrease in the intensity of slow rhythms against the background of an increase in the frequency and intensity of the alpha rhythm in both hemispheres (p < 0.05), which indicates the harmonization of the bioelectrical activity of the brain.

