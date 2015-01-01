|
Babov KD, Zabolotna IB, Plakida AL, Volyanska VS, Babova IK, Gushcha SG, Kolker IA. Neurol. Sci. 2022; ePub(ePub): ePub.
(Copyright © 2022, Holtzbrinck Springer Nature Publishing Group)
36417014
INTRODUCTION: As a result of local military conflicts that have become more frequent over the past decades, the number of military personnel subjected to combat stress has sharply increased. More than 50% of them suffer from combat posttraumatic stress disorder. The most common comorbidity in this category of patients is a traumatic brain injury. Due to the undesirability of the long-term use of pharmacological agents, for rehabilitation, preference should be given to physiotherapeutic procedures. OBJECTS AND METHODS: We examined 50 patients with post-traumatic stress disorder in combination with a closed craniocerebral injury. Group 1-25 patients received standard complex treatment at the sanatoriumresort rehabilitation stage (diet therapy, climatotherapy, balneotherapy, exercise therapy, psychotherapy). Group 2-25 patients, in addition to the standard complex treatment, received a course of high-tone therapy.
Traumatic brain injury; Electroencephalography; High-tone therapy