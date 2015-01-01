SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Curtis E, O'Rourke F, Comiskey C, Banka-Cullen SP. Nurs. Manag. (Harrow) 2022; ePub(ePub): ePub.

(Copyright © 2022, RCNi)

10.7748/nm.2022.e2070

36416111

Employees are entitled to work in an environment that upholds their dignity and respect, but bullying still exists in many disciplines, including in nurse education and nursing practice. Researchers have suggested that to address bullying employers need to intervene at team and/or organisational level rather than focusing solely on the individuals involved. To reduce the incidence of bullying and other adverse social behaviours in the workplace, many higher education institutions and healthcare organisations have developed dignity and respect (D&R) policies. In this article, the authors describe the development and implementation of several small-scale initiatives designed to increase awareness of bullying and D&R policy among staff and students at the School of Nursing and Midwifery at Trinity College Dublin. The interventions were informed by the concepts of distributed leadership and implementation science.


education; bullying; universities; distributed leadership; harassment; leadership; leadership models; organisational culture; professional; professional issues; staff welfare; workforce

