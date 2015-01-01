Abstract

A process of modeling and reconstructing human head injuries involved in traffic crashes based on ABAQUS/Explicit is presented in this paper. A high-fidelity finite element (FE) model previously developed by the authors is employed to simulate a real accident case that led to head injury. The most probable head impact position informed by CT images is used for the FE modeling and simulation since the head impact position is critical for accident reconstruction and future analysis of accidents that involve human head injuries. Critical von Mises stress on the skull surface of the head model is chosen as the evaluation criterion for the head injury and FE simulations on 60 cases with various human head--concrete ground impact conditions (impact speeds and angles) were run to obtain those stress values. The FE simulation results are compared with the CT images to determine the minimum speed that will cause skull fracture and the corresponding contact angle at that speed. Our study shows that the minimum speed that would cause skull fracture is 3.5 m/s when the contact angle between the occipital position of the injured head and the ground is about 30°. Effects of the impact speed and the contact angle on the maximum von Mises stress of the head model are revealed from the simulations. The method presented in this paper will help forensic pathologists to examine the head impact injuries and find out the real reasons that lead to those injuries.

