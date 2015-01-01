|
Olanrewaju AL, Khor JS, Preece CN. Front. Eng. Built. Environ. 2022; 2(1): 1-21.
(Copyright © 2022, Emerald Group Publishing)
PURPOSE Statistics show that the construction sector has the second-highest number of accident cases in Malaysia. A total of 100, 000 construction workers suffer from work-related bad health each year. Scaffolding accidents are the second cause of accidents on construction sites. Therefore, this present research provided answers to the following questions: (1) what are the causes of scaffolding accidents and (2) what are the possible measures to reduce scaffolding accidents? Design/methodology/approach The research developed a questionnaire instrument that included 24 causes of scaffolding accidents and 21 remedial actions. The research was based on a cross-sectional survey questionnaire administered to 129 members of construction organizations.
Claims; Height; Insurance; Malaysia; Physical injuries