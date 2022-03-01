|
Daskalopoulou I, Karakitsiou A, Malliou C. J. Policy Model. 2022; 44(2): 344-360.
We analyze the majority's perceptions of Roma as a socio-cultural and crime threat and their evaluations of two key integration measures namely schooling and financial allowances. Following a fear of crime model we test for the effect of community context, disorder/safety, and victimization as the critical parameters of these perceptions and evaluations. Empirical estimations involve a cross-section dataset for Greece and multilevel model techniques.
Assessment; Crime (fear of crime); Integration; Minorities; Roma (Gypsies)