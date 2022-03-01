Abstract

We analyze the majority's perceptions of Roma as a socio-cultural and crime threat and their evaluations of two key integration measures namely schooling and financial allowances. Following a fear of crime model we test for the effect of community context, disorder/safety, and victimization as the critical parameters of these perceptions and evaluations. Empirical estimations involve a cross-section dataset for Greece and multilevel model techniques.



RESULTS verify community context, disorder and victimization as important fear and integration predictors that interact with the socio-economic status of individuals and regional crime rates.

