Daskalopoulou I, Karakitsiou A, Malliou C. J. Policy Model. 2022; 44(2): 344-360.

Copyright © 2022, Society for Policy Modeling, Publisher Elsevier Publishing

10.1016/j.jpolmod.2022.03.005

We analyze the majority's perceptions of Roma as a socio-cultural and crime threat and their evaluations of two key integration measures namely schooling and financial allowances. Following a fear of crime model we test for the effect of community context, disorder/safety, and victimization as the critical parameters of these perceptions and evaluations. Empirical estimations involve a cross-section dataset for Greece and multilevel model techniques.

RESULTS verify community context, disorder and victimization as important fear and integration predictors that interact with the socio-economic status of individuals and regional crime rates.


Assessment; Crime (fear of crime); Integration; Minorities; Roma (Gypsies)

