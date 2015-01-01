|
Citation
|
Seyran F, Sağsan M, Gürhan N. Alpha Psychol. 2021; 22(3): 136-141.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2021, Department of Psychiatry, Trakya University School of Medicine, Publisher AVES)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
36425444
|
PMCID
|
Abstract
|
OBJECTIVE: Studies examining violent behaviors occurring in health settings emphasize direct effects of the variables, and the findings are collected in a limited area. This study aimed to investigate the role of the moderator in the relationship between organizational citizenship behavior (OCB) and job satisfaction in the setting of violent behavior by the patients and their relatives toward healthcare professionals.
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
violence; behavior; Health personnel; job satisfaction