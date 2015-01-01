|
Ghiasee A, Sağsan M. Alpha Psychol. 2021; 22(2): 106-112.
36425936
OBJECTIVE: Violence in the health care is a multifaceted and complex social phenomenon that attracts the attention of researchers and policymakers in many countries around the world. Violence against healthcare workers has several factors, but there are limited data on the association between violence against healthcare workers and the communication skills of healthcare workers. In this study, we examine the relationship between healthcare professionals' communication skills and violent incidents experienced or witnessed by healthcare workers.
Violence; communication; health personnel