Abstract

OBJECTIVE: This study aimed to investigate the effects of anger and family functions on bullying behavior in adolescents and young adults who are followed up with the diagnosis of substance use disorder.



METHODS: A total of 100 patients, whose ages were between 15 and 25 years and who were diagnosed as having substance use disorder, were included as study participants. All participants were subjected to the Sociodemographic Data Form, Family Assessment Device, Trait Anger-Anger Expression Scale, and Bullying Tendency Scale.



RESULTS: It was found that there was a positive relationship between bullying tendency scores and trait anger and anger expression outward scores and a negative relationship with anger control scores. It was observed that there was a positive correlation between subdimension scores of problem solving, roles, and showing necessary attention with respect to family function dimensions and bullying tendency scores. In the multivariate regression model evaluating the predictive power of independent factors associated with bullying tendency, it was observed that anger control from anger subdimensions and problem solving from family function subdimensions had a predictive effect on bullying tendency, and the combination of these 2 factors explained 26% of bullying tendency scores.



CONCLUSION: In this study, it was observed that most of the anger and family function dimensions were related to bullying tendency; in particular, the anger control difficulties and the problem-solving skills in the family were the factors that predicted bullying behavior. We think that addressing these factors that have an impact on bullying behavior in the treatment process will be important to regulate the relations with the outside world in this age group.

