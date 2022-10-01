Abstract

INTRODUCTION: The term traumatic injury refers to physical injuries that present quickly and with a great deal of severity. These injuries can result from blunt, penetrating, and other causes. The best patients' outcomes are achieved when all parts of a trauma care system are in place. In low-resource settings, these facilities are scarce and their requirements high. Identifying patient profiles and evaluating these in relation to patient outcomes will help to guide interventions and monitor progress.



METHODS: This study aimed to examine the clinical profile and outcomes of trauma patients at ALERT Hospital, Ethiopia's busiest national trauma center. A retrospective cross-sectional chart review of 362 patients admitted from January 2019 to December 2019 at Alert Hospital trauma and emergency department was conducted.



RESULTS: The male-to-female ratio was 2.5:1, with trauma more prevalent among those in the age group of 24-33. Comparatively more injuries 98 (27.1%) occur between 8 and 6 a.m. and 90 (24.9%) of patients were transported by ambulance to the hospital. Among patients referred to the hospital, 247 (68.2%) patients received pre-hospital treatment. Interpersonal Violence (IPV) accounts for 31.8% of all accidents, followed by Road Traffic Accidents (RTA), which account for 30.7%. The Kampala Trauma Severity score (KTS) II showed mild trauma (82.3%), moderate trauma (11%), and severe trauma account (6.6%). A total of 44.2% of the victims suffered soft tissue injuries and 24% suffered extremity fractures, with 11.3% sustaining polytrauma. The mortality rate was 3.6%, with RTA, head injury, polytrauma, the severity of the injury, and patients with CPR were statistically associated factors.



DISCUSSION: IPV and RTA were the two most frequent causes of injuries, with most trauma victims being young. A great deal of emphasis needs to be given to preventing injury and improving prehospital emergency services.

