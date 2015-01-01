Abstract

BACKGROUND: Violence is a universal health problem that is encountered in all segments of society and is increasing. in TRNC The attitude of violence against women is increasing day by day, this behavior is not only in the home, It can also be seen in social settings. The aim of this study is to examine the attitude of adults living in Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus (TRNC) about violence against women and the effect of print press on the attitude against violence.



METHODS: The study was carried out in 6 districts of the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus, with a total number of 84 participants. The questionnaire used in the study consisted of 48 questions, 8 of which were demographic, 40 of which were open-ended questions that queried the attitude towards violence against women and the effect of print press. The study was done using the qualitative research method, and Nvivo program was used in the analysis of the data obtained. The data obtained from the interviews were analyzed under 6 themes: violence definition theme, theme of victims exposed to violence, prevalence theme, prevention theme, theme of media effect and expectations from media, and education theme in the last section.



RESULTS: It has been observed that children as well as women are affected by these violent incidents. It has been revealed that there is a need for public health policies on violence against women in society. It has been determined that the police behave insufficiently in terms of violence against women and in the implementation stages and many incidents are not reflected in the judiciary. It has been observed that the relevant field experts, especially the police, print press members, lawyers, doctors, and educators, need education and public awareness programs.



CONCLUSION: In our study, it has been revealed that violence against women is common in the TRNC, and children as well as women are affected by these acts of violence.

Language: en