Carpels A, de Smet L, Desplenter S, De Hert M. Alpha Psychol. 2022; 23(5): 217-222.
(Copyright © 2022, Department of Psychiatry, Trakya University School of Medicine, Publisher AVES)
36426266
BACKGROUND: Falls among psychiatric inpatients are common and have significant health consequences. The purpose of this study is to systematically review the published research on risk factors and consequences.
Language: en
Falls; psychiatric; hospital; hospitalization; hospitals; inpatients; psychiatric department