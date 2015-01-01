Abstract

OBJECTIVE: The aim of this study was to evaluate the relationship between pathological internet use, aggression, and cyberbullying/victimization in children with attention deficit hyperactivity disorder.



METHODS: Male children (10-18 years old) with attention deficit hyperactivity disorder (n = 30) and without any diagnosis (n = 30) were evaluated using Questionnaire of Computer/Internet Use of Children and Adolescents (Children-Adolescent Form and Parent Form), Children's Aggression Scale-Parent Version, Young Internet Addiction Scale, and Cyber Bullying and Online Aggression Survey Instrument.



RESULTS: Weekly internet/computer using time, Young Internet Addiction Scale scores, Children's Aggression Scale-Parent Version scores were higher in the attention deficit hyperactivity disorder group. When all participants included in the study were compared for the availability of rules related to the PC/internet use at their homes, it was determined that there were rules by 53.3%, and the rate of setting rules was higher in the control group than attention deficit hyperactivity disorder group. There is a high level of positive correlation between Internet Addiction Scale score and duration in internet use in the attention deficit hyperactivity disorder group. Those who experienced cyberbullying throughout their lives were at a higher rate in the attention deficit hyperactivity disorder group compared to the control group. "Physical aggression without provoking" subgroup of Children's Aggression Scale-Parent Version is correlated with cyberbullying in the attention deficit hyperactivity disorder group and cyber victimization in the control group.



CONCLUSION: Children with attention deficit hyperactivity disorder have higher levels of aggression and pathological internet use than healthy controls, but there is no difference between cyberbullying and victimization. Cyberbullying/victimization is independent of diagnosis. For this reason, it is necessary to create awareness and preventive measures of cyberbullying.

