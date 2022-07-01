Abstract

BACKGROUND: This study was carried out to evaluate the effect of a solution-focused approach on anger management and violent behavior in adolescents.



METHOD: The study was an experimental and randomized controlled trial including pre-test and post-test measurements and control group. The sample of experimental (n = 24) and control groups (n = 24) of the study consisted of 48 students. A 7-session program of anger management and prevention of violent behavior based on a solution focused approach was applied to the experimental group.



RESULTS: There were no statistically significant differences between trait anger, anger in, anger out, anger control sub-dimensions and VTS scores of the experimental and control groups before the intervention (p > 0.05). In post-test and follow-up test, trait anger (23.32 ± 2.83) (21.10 ± 3.51), anger-out (14.95 ± 4.16) (15.50 ± 3.49) and the mean scores of VTS (30.77 ± 4.01) (32.80 ± 4.53) of the individuals in the experimental group were significantly lower, whereas their mean score of anger control (24.86 ± 3.62) (23.65 ± 4.44) were significantly higher than the control group.



CONCLUSION: Solution-oriented approach programs should be used by psychiatric nurses to provide anger management and reduce violence tendencies in adolescents.

