Abstract

The present methodological study aimed to develop the Disaster Anxiety Scale and reveal its psychometric properties. It was carried out with 514 voluntary participants between April 15 and July 5, 2021. The research data were collected using a demographic information form, the Coronavirus Anxiety Scale (CAS), and the Disaster Anxiety Scale (DAS). The findings revealed that the DAS consists of a total of six items clustered under a single factor explaining 86.37 % of the total variance. For reliability concerns reliability, the researcher calculated the Cronbach's α value to be 0.96 for the DAS total score. There was a significant, moderate, and positive correlation (p < 0.001; r = 0.44) between the CAS and the DAS. Overall, it was found that the 6-item DAS is a valid and reliable instrument for the sample group studied.

