Abstract

This study was conducted to determine the Turkish Validity and Reliability of the Mental Illness Micro-Aggression Scale- perpetrator version. This methodological study was conducted with 302 nursing students studying at two different universities in Turkey. The data of the study were collected via introductory information form, the Mental Illness Micro-Aggression Scale-Perpetrator Version, and Community Attitudes to Mental Illness. As a result of the exploratory factor analysis and confirmatory factor analysis, the original three-factor structure of the scale was changed and a four-factor structure emerged. The Turkish version of the Mental Illness Micro-Aggression Scale-Perpetrator Version was found to be a valid and reliable measurement tool to measure micro-aggression towards people with mental illness.

