|
Citation
|
Kim J, Kim S. Arch. Psychiatr. Nurs. 2022; 41: 87-95.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2022, Elsevier Publishing)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
36428080
|
Abstract
|
This quasi-experimental study aimed to determine the effects of a nonviolent communication-based anger management program on self-esteem, anger expression, and aggression in 44 psychiatric inpatients (experimental group: n = 21; control group: n = 24). The program consisted of six sessions of 60 min each, using a non-equivalent control group pretest-posttest design, and thereafter analyzing the intervention effects.
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
Aggression; Self-esteem; Anger expression; Nonviolent communication; Psychiatric inpatients