Kim J, Kim S. Arch. Psychiatr. Nurs. 2022; 41: 87-95.

(Copyright © 2022, Elsevier Publishing)

10.1016/j.apnu.2022.07.004

36428080

This quasi-experimental study aimed to determine the effects of a nonviolent communication-based anger management program on self-esteem, anger expression, and aggression in 44 psychiatric inpatients (experimental group: n = 21; control group: n = 24). The program consisted of six sessions of 60 min each, using a non-equivalent control group pretest-posttest design, and thereafter analyzing the intervention effects.

RESULTS showed statistically significant differences between the experimental and control groups in anger expression and anger suppression. There were positive, though not statistically significant, changes in self-esteem and aggression. The findings indicated a decreasing effect of anger expression and anger suppression.


Aggression; Self-esteem; Anger expression; Nonviolent communication; Psychiatric inpatients

