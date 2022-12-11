|
Citation
|
Fan X, Li X. Behav. Sci. (Basel) 2022; 12(11).
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2022, MDPI: Multidisciplinary Digital Publishing Institute)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
36421760
|
PMCID
|
Abstract
|
Previous studies indicate that maltreatment is related to children's suicidal ideation, but the indirect mechanisms of left-behind children have been rarely investigated in the Chinese context. On the basis of a left-behind children sample (N = 1355; 57.1% females), this study aims to investigate the direct and indirect effects of maltreatment on suicidal ideation among Chinese left-behind children. The results of structural equation modeling (SEM) demonstrate that child maltreatment not only directly affects the suicidal ideation of left-behind children, but can also indirectly affect their suicidal ideation through the partially mediating role of self-efficacy. Moreover, a significant gender difference was found in the direct effect of maltreatment on suicidal ideation, with females experiencing stronger influence than males.
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
gender; maltreatment; suicidal ideation; left-behind children; self-efficacy