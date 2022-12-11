Abstract

Previous studies indicate that maltreatment is related to children's suicidal ideation, but the indirect mechanisms of left-behind children have been rarely investigated in the Chinese context. On the basis of a left-behind children sample (N = 1355; 57.1% females), this study aims to investigate the direct and indirect effects of maltreatment on suicidal ideation among Chinese left-behind children. The results of structural equation modeling (SEM) demonstrate that child maltreatment not only directly affects the suicidal ideation of left-behind children, but can also indirectly affect their suicidal ideation through the partially mediating role of self-efficacy. Moreover, a significant gender difference was found in the direct effect of maltreatment on suicidal ideation, with females experiencing stronger influence than males.



FINDINGS suggest that the effect of maltreatment on the suicidal ideation of left-behind children is mediated by self-efficacy and moderated by gender.



FINDINGS also highlight intervention directions for risk behaviors among left-behind children.

Language: en