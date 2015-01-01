|
Citation
Wang X, Tu Q, Huang D, Jin P, Cai X, Zhao H, Lu Z, Dong C. BMC Psychiatry 2022; 22(1): e729.
Copyright
(Copyright © 2022, Holtzbrinck Springer Nature Publishing Group - BMC)
DOI
PMID
36424565
PMCID
Abstract
BACKGROUND: Emotional expression has been suggested to affect the well-being of individuals with unintentional injuries. However, few studies have investigated it as a heterogeneous phenomenon. The purpose of this study was to characterize the patterns of emotional expression among patients with unintentional injuries using latent profile analysis, and to examine the relationship among these latent profiles and cognitive processing, posttraumatic growth, and posttraumatic stress disorder.
Keywords
Unintentional injury; Cognitive processing; Emotional expression; Latent profile analysis; Posttraumatic growth