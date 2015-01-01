Abstract

BACKGROUND: Emotional expression has been suggested to affect the well-being of individuals with unintentional injuries. However, few studies have investigated it as a heterogeneous phenomenon. The purpose of this study was to characterize the patterns of emotional expression among patients with unintentional injuries using latent profile analysis, and to examine the relationship among these latent profiles and cognitive processing, posttraumatic growth, and posttraumatic stress disorder.



METHODS: A cross-sectional study was carried out at two general hospitals in Wenzhou, China. In total, 352 patients with unintentional injuries completed the socio-demographic questionnaire, Berkeley Expressivity Questionnaire, Ambivalence Over Emotional Expression Questionnaire, Event-Related Rumination Inventory, the Posttraumatic Growth Inventory, and PTSD Checklist-Civilian Version. RESULTS: Three unique profiles were identified: high emotional expressivity (n = 238, 67.6%), moderate emotional expressivity (n = 45, 12.8%), and low emotional expressivity (n = 69, 19.6%). The ANOVA and chi-square tests demonstrated significant differences among the three groups concerning deliberate rumination and posttraumatic growth. Multinomial logistic regression analysis indicated that monthly income and time since injury significantly predicted profile membership.



CONCLUSIONS: Most patients showed high emotional expressivity after an unintentional injury. Emotional expression profiles were associated with deliberate rumination and posttraumatic growth. Emotional expression interventions tailored for different profiles are warranted after an unintentional injury.

