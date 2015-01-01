Abstract

BACKGROUND: This study aimed to evaluate the association between cognitive and affective empathy and aggression in a sample of Iranian athletes.



METHODS: We designed a cross-sectional study. The participants were selected by multistage random sampling among six colleges in Tehran, Iran's capital. We used the interpersonal reactivity index (IRI) to evaluate empathy, and Reactive Proactive Aggression Questionnaire, and the Buss-Perry aggression questionnaire to evaluate aggression.



RESULTS: In total, 492 athletes with a mean age of 27.42 years (SD = 7.72) participated in the study, of which 298 (60.6%) were male, and 194 (39.4%) were female. IRI's fantasy and personal distress subscales scores were positively associated with proactive and reactive aggression scores (p < 0.05). The score of the perspective-taking subscale of IRI was negatively associated with proactive and reactive aggression scores (p < 0.05). The score of the empathic concern subscale of IRI had a negative association with the proactive aggression score (p < 0.001). The score of the perspective-taking subscale of IRI had negative associations with all Buss-Perry aggression questionnaire subscales' scores (p < 0.05). The score of the personal distress subscale of IRI had positive associations with all Buss-Perry aggression questionnaire subscales' scores (p < 0.05), except with the verbal aggression subscale score. The score of the fantasy subscale of IRI was positively associated with the score of the hostility subscale of the Buss-Perry questionnaire (p = 0.001).



CONCLUSION: Perspective-taking is negatively associated with all kinds of aggression in athletes. Future studies can be conducted to determine the possible role of perspective-taking in preventive aggression, which can be a target for interventions. On the other hand, the score of the personal distress subscale of IRI is positively associated with all types of aggression scores, indicating that not all types of empathy inhibit aggression in athletes.

