Citation
Clark EC, Cranston E, Polin T, Ndumbe-Eyoh S, MacDonald D, Betker C, Dobbins M. BMC Public Health 2022; 22(1): e2162.
Copyright
(Copyright © 2022, Holtzbrinck Springer Nature Publishing Group - BMC)
DOI
PMID
36424559
PMCID
Abstract
Structural racism is the historical and ongoing reinforcement of racism within society due to discriminatory systems and inequitable distribution of key resources. Racism, embedded within institutional structures, processes and values, perpetuates historical injustices and restricts access to structural factors that directly impact health, such as housing, education and employment. Due to the complex and pervasive nature of structural racism, interventions that act at the structural level, rather than the individual level, are necessary to improve racial health equity. This systematic review was conducted to evaluate the effects of structural-level interventions on determinants of health and health outcomes for racialized populations. A total of 29 articles are included in this review, analyzing interventions such as supplemental income programs, minimum wage policies, nutrition safeguard programs, immigration-related policies, and reproductive and family-based policies. Most studies were quasi-experimental or natural experiments.
Language: en
Keywords
Policy; Ethnicity; Systematic review; Race; Racism; Determinants of health; Health inequity; Health outcome; Structural racism