Abstract

In recent years, head injuries in sports have garnered attention, and in particular, international discussions have been held on the prevention of and response to sports-related concussions (SRCs). The purpose of this study is to investigate past SRCs experienced by university students in Japan, clarify the state and mechanism of such injuries in each sport, and consider the creation of an environment for future SRC prevention and responses. A questionnaire survey on past SRC experience was conducted among 1731 students who belonged to Fukuoka University in Japan and took "sports medicine" classes in 2020. Responses from 1140 students (collection rate: 65.9%) were obtained. According to this survey, it was revealed that 39 students (3.7%) had experienced SRC. The male-female ratio of those who had experienced SRC was 31 males (79.5%) and 8 females (20.5%). Two males had experienced SRC twice. In this study, SRCs were recognized in a variety of sports, not just in a few contact sports. It is necessary to further disseminate education on head injury prevention and SRCs among both athletes and coaches, because SRCs have been frequently recognized in various sports.

Language: en