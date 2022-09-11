|
Lohbeck A. Children (Basel) 2022; 9(11).
36421182
The present study aimed to explore children's and adolescents' profiles of reactive and proactive aggression and the stability of those profiles over a six-month period using latent profile analysis (LPA) and latent transition analysis (LTA). Data were collected at two measurement points from a sample of N = 1468 children and adolescents aged from 9 to 18 years.
latent profile analysis; latent transition analysis; profiles; reactive and proactive aggression