|
Citation
|
Adhikari S, Ismail IM. Cureus 2022; 14(10): e30605.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2022, Curēus)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
36426325
|
PMCID
|
Abstract
|
Background Domestic accidents are a worldwide health problem because of an epidemiological transition from communicable to non-communicable diseases. 'Modern Day Epidemic' is the term coined for accidents. Due in large part to the fact that they have not been accurately counted, domestic accidents have not yet received the same level of attention as traffic accidents or work-related injuries. The objectives of the study were (i) to assess the prevalence of domestic accidents among women, and (ii) to study the epidemiological factors associated with domestic accidents.
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
injuries; burn; domestic accidents; homemaker; rural community