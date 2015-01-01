|
Citation
|
Schellenberg M, Walters A. Curr. Opin. Anaesthesiol. 2022; ePub(ePub): ePub.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2022, Lippincott Williams and Wilkins)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
36421076
|
Abstract
|
PURPOSE OF REVIEW: The global coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) viral outbreak and the rise of the anti-Black racism movement have produced a dual pandemic over the past few years, which has been associated with a dramatic rise in gun violence across the United States. This comprehensive review was performed to examine the current levels of gun violence in the context of these dual pandemics, delineate factors which have synergistically produced this surge in interpersonal violence, and propose future directions.
Language: en