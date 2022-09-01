Abstract

Intimate partner violence and human trafficking commonly affect patients presenting to the emergency department including the trauma bay. Although these forms of violence and exploitation are not always the underlying cause of that particular emergency department encounter, screening is important regardless of the presenting condition because this presentation may be the only opportunity to receive help and ultimately plants the seed for future access to help regardless of what a patient chooses to do following this first encounter. There are important medical care considerations in these patients beyond trauma bay procedures that can make the difference in saving a life.

Language: en