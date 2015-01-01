Abstract

OBJECTIVES: To analyze the characteristics of thoracic aorta injury in road traffic accidents, to provide data reference for forensic identification.



METHODS: The data of 27 traffic accident death cases with thoracic aorta injury were analyzed according to relevant parameters including sex, age, mode of transportation, and thoracic aorta injury.



RESULTS: Aortic injury in traffic accidents was significantly more in males than females, and 74.1% cases were in the age range of 31-70 years. The most common mode of transportation was the motorcycle, followed by electric bike, most of which crashed with trucks. Most cases were accompanied by rib fractures and lung injuries. Thoracic aorta injury was the most common in ascending aorta, followed by aortic arch and thoracic aorta. Ascending aorta injury was most likely to occur in the range of 0-<1.6 cm from the aortic valve, while it was rare over 2.6 cm. Taking the aortic valve as the reference, the most common locations of injury were the anterior semilunar valve, followed by the right posterior semilunar valve and the left posterior semilunar valve. Thoracic aortic rupture occurred in 63.0% cases, and intima and media lacerations only occurred in 37.0% cases. A few deceased had aortic diseases.



CONCLUSIONS: The proximal part of the ascending aorta is prone to be injured because of the large external force of traffic accidents. The medical examiner should carefully examine the aortic injury in traffic accident deaths, and evaluate the relationship between the injury and the disease according to the condition and degree of aortic injury.

Language: zh